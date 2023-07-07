Brookstone Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $494.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.57. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $517.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

