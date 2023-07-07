Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Trading Down 2.0 %

BBDC opened at $7.65 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $825.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

