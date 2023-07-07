Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 667,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 479,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 383,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.