Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,573,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,044 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,990,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.