Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,127 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

