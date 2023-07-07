BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. Research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

