Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

