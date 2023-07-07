Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.05

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and traded as low as $36.80. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 16,300 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.54) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,850.00.
Bunzl Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.
Bunzl Increases Dividend
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.