Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.05

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and traded as low as $36.80. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 16,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.54) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Bunzl Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

