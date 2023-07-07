Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

