Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $44.75 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.06.

Several research firms have commented on CALM. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

