Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.0 %
Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
