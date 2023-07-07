Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

