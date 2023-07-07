Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 139.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

