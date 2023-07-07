Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.08%.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 139.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
