Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $35.15

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $36.09. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 164,365 shares traded.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

