Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7,737 shares changing hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

