Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 5.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 1,566,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,891,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

