Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as low as $4.67. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 1,025 shares changing hands.
CRNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
