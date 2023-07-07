Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

