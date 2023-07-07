Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARM opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.