Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.44

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 622512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
