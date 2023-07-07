Carol D. Karp Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $340,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.