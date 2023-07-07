Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

