Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.40. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 980,622 shares.
Cassava Sciences Stock Up 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $956.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.