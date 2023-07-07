Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.40. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 980,622 shares.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $956.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

