Cathal G. Phelan Sells 1,042 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $93,925.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,678.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Impinj Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

