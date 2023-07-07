CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.35. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 108,333 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 338.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

