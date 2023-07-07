CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.25. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 30,714 shares.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$433.34 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46.

CGX Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.