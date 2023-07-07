Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.