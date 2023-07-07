Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.46.
Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE CB opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
