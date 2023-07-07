Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.46.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.