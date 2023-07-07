Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 11.1%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 153,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 583,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

