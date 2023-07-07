Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CNK opened at $15.56 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.