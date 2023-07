Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

Circa Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

