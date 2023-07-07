Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,793 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

