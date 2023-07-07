Claybrook Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

