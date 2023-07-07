Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.