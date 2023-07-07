CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $171.74

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.74 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 147.80 ($1.88). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 156,723 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

CMC Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £423.09 million, a PE ratio of 992.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 204.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($378.83). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($379.54). 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading

