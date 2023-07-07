CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $211.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

