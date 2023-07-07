Coerente Capital Management Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coerente Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

