Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.