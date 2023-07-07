Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

