Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

CBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $865.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

