Comparing Auddia (AUUD) & Its Peers

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 140 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Auddia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Auddia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Auddia Competitors
|545
|3021
|4934
|79
|2.53
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Auddia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Auddia
|$110,000.00
|-$6.90 million
|-0.72
|Auddia Competitors
|$788.21 million
|-$93.15 million
|-8.95
Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Auddia
|N/A
|-173.20%
|-130.25%
|Auddia Competitors
|-77.16%
|-2,115.07%
|-221.69%
Risk & Volatility
Auddia has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.