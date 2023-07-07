Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

