Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 723.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.