Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 1.7 %

Copart stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. Copart has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.