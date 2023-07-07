Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.