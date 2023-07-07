Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $82,022.76 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Tae Jung Kim sold 940 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $15,481.80.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

