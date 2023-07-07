Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.89.
Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
CUZ stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
