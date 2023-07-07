Covea Finance Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.