Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crane were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Crane

Crane Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

