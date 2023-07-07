Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.62. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 7,497 shares traded.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

