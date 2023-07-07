CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

