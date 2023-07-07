CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Douglas D. Clark Purchases 20,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,294.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CURO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CURO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.67. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

